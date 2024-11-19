IDEX Biometrics Expands with Cellfie Global Partnership

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics has partnered with South Korea’s Cellfie Global to expand their production of biometric metal and PVC cards for major financial markets including the USA, Europe, and Asia. This collaboration positions IDEX to tap into a growing market with a projected CAGR of nearly 25%, leveraging Cellfie’s strong customer base and innovative card capabilities. The partnership aims to accelerate the deployment of next-generation contactless cards, enhancing IDEX’s competitive edge globally.

