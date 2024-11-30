IDEX Biometrics Completes Successful Share Offering

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IDEX Biometrics ASA has successfully completed its subscription period for the Subsequent Offering, with approximately 27.6 million Offer Shares subscribed. The final results and allocation details are expected to be announced soon, with trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange anticipated to start on 08 December 2024. Arctic Securities ASA managed the offering, and the share capital increase is set to be registered by early December.

For further insights into IDXAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.