News & Insights

Stocks

IDEX Biometrics Completes Successful Share Offering

November 30, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IDEX Biometrics ASA has successfully completed its subscription period for the Subsequent Offering, with approximately 27.6 million Offer Shares subscribed. The final results and allocation details are expected to be announced soon, with trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange anticipated to start on 08 December 2024. Arctic Securities ASA managed the offering, and the share capital increase is set to be registered by early December.

For further insights into IDXAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDXAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.