IDEX Biometrics Completes Share Placement

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has recently completed a private placement, issuing 33.3 million new shares. Following a share lending agreement for the transaction, shareholder Mr. Robert Keith has returned the lent shares and now, along with close relations, holds an 11.3% stake in the company. IDEX Biometrics continues to be a leader in fingerprint biometrics technology with applications in payments and digital authentication.

