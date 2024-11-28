IDEX Biometrics CEO Increases Stake in New Offering

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics CEO, Catharina Eklof, has significantly invested in the company’s subsequent offering, subscribing to 1,000,000 shares at NOK 0.15 each, showcasing strong insider confidence in the company’s future. Eklof’s substantial involvement may reflect optimism about IDEX’s position in the rapidly growing fingerprint biometrics market.

