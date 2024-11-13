IDEX Biometrics Announces Share Offering Approval

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway for its prospectus related to a private placement and subsequent offering of new shares. This approval allows the company to proceed with the subscription period for the subsequent offering, starting from 15 November to 29 November 2024. Investors can now access the prospectus for detailed information about the offering.

