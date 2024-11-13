News & Insights

Stocks

IDEX Biometrics Announces Share Offering Approval

November 13, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has received approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway for its prospectus related to a private placement and subsequent offering of new shares. This approval allows the company to proceed with the subscription period for the subsequent offering, starting from 15 November to 29 November 2024. Investors can now access the prospectus for detailed information about the offering.

For further insights into IDXAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDXAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.