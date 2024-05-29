IDEX Biometrics Announces Online EGM Post-Private Placement

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held exclusively online on June 19, 2024, following a private placement completed on May 15, 2024. Shareholders can attend via PC, smartphone, or tablet, with materials available on the company’s website or by request. The EGM will address the registration of shareholders, approval of meeting notices, and the issuance of new shares from the recent private placement.

