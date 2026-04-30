IDEX Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates on HST Momentum, Raises View

IDEX Corporation IEX delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 by 12.4%. The metric rose 14.3% year over year. Net sales of $886.9 million beat the consensus mark of $835 million by 6.2% and increased 8.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Results were driven by solid traction in the Health & Science Technologies segment, where higher volumes in AI-linked data center power and semiconductor end markets, along with strength in space and defense, supported growth. IDEX also posted record orders, signaling improving demand early in 2026.



Organic sales increased 5% year over year. While acquisitions/divestitures had a positive impact on sales of 1%, foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 3% on sales.

IDEX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IDEX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IDEX Corporation Quote

Segmental Details

Net sales from the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment totaled $301.5 million, up 4% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $297.3 million. Organic sales increased 2% year over year. Foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 2% on sales.



Net sales from the Health & Science Technologies segment totaled $398.4 million, up 17% year over year. Organic sales increased 11% year over year. Acquisitions/divestitures and foreign currency translation had a positive impact of 3% each on sales.



Net sales from the Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment totaled $188.3 million, which increased 2% year over year. Our estimate for segmental net sales was $182 million. Organic sales decreased 1% on a year-over-year basis, while foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of 3% on sales.

IEX’s Orders Signal Broad-Based Demand

Orders increased 13% year over year to $988.3 million, with organic orders up 10%. Management pointed to momentum and backlog building in businesses tied to several end markets, particularly AI-driven areas, pharma and space and defense.

IDEX’s Margin Profile

IDEX’s cost of sales increased 9.7% year over year to $488.8 million. The adjusted gross margin was 44.9%, down 40 basis points year over year, reflecting unfavorable mix and higher costs, partially offset by productivity improvements and volume leverage. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $218.3 million from $209.4 million in the prior-year period.



Adjusted EBITDA rose 10.8% to $230.4 million and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved 50 basis points to 26%. Operating income increased 21.4% to $172.4 million, aided by stronger operating performance and a lower restructuring and asset impairment burden compared to the prior year period. The operating margin was 19.4%, up 200 bps year over year. Interest expenses (net) were relatively stable year over year at $16 million.

IEX’s Cash Uses Highlight Shareholder Returns

Cash flows from operating activities were $103.7 million compared with $105.7 million a year ago, as increased earnings were offset by customer payment timing. Free cash flow declined 5.9% to $86 million, reflecting both working-capital timing and higher capital expenditures of $17.7 million.



The company continued to return capital, repurchasing $76.3 million of stock and paying $52.8 million in dividends during the quarter. On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents were $586.2 million exiting the first quarter, while long-term borrowings (net) stood at $1.87 billion.

IDEX’s Raised 2026 Outlook Reflects Confidence

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance, projecting organic sales growth of 3-4% compared with prior expectations of 1-2%. The company also lifted its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $8.35-$8.55 per share from $8.15-$8.35 previously.



For the second quarter of 2026, IDEX expects organic sales to increase 3-4% from the year-ago period and expects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.07-$2.12.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks are discussed below:



DXP Enterprises DXPE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DXP Enterprises’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate by 52.8% in the last reported quarter. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE’s 2026 earnings has increased by 17.2%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Nordson’s earnings topped the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 2.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 0.5%.



RBC Bearings RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. RBC Bearings’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 5.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2026 earnings has inched down 0.3%.

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RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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