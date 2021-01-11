IDEX About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/13/21, IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 1/29/21. As a percentage of IEX's recent stock price of $206.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IEX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IEX's low point in its 52 week range is $104.555 per share, with $208.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $206.85.

In Monday trading, IDEX Corporation shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

