IDEV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (Symbol: IDEV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.11, changing hands as low as $55.96 per share. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IDEV's low point in its 52 week range is $47.01 per share, with $68.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.20.
