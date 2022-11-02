Identive Group Reports Fall In Q3 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Identive Group (INVE) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.22 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $2.25 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $31.00 million from $29.10 million last year.

Identive Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $0.22 Mln. vs. $2.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.05 -Revenue (Q3): $31.00 Mln vs. $29.10 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $112 - $118 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.