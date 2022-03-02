Identive Group Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Identive Group (INVE) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$2.21 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$0.97 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $28.52 million from $24.84 million last year.

Identive Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

