Identive Group Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Identive Group. (INVE) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on March 2, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2610/44461

To listen to the call, dial +1 888.506.0062 (US) or +1 973.528.0011 (International), Call ID: 102164.

For a replay call, dial +1 877.481.4010 (US) or +1 919.882.2331 (International), ID: 44461.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.