Identive Group Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Identive Group (INVE) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$3.03 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$1.30 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $26.00 million from $25.06 million last year.

Identive Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$3.03 Mln. vs. -$1.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.13 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q1): $26.00 Mln vs. $25.06 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $125 - $130 Mln

