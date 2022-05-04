Identive Group Q1 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Identive Group (INVE) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$1.30 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$1.75 million, or -$0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $25.06 million from $22.16 million last year.

Identive Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$1.30 Mln. vs. -$1.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.06 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $25.06 Mln vs. $22.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $130 - $135 Mln

