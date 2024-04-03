Identiv To Sell Security Assets To Vitaprotech For $145 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Identiv, Inc. (INVE) revealed that it has finalized an agreement with Vitaprotech, a security solutions provider, to sell its physical security, access card, and identity reader operations and assets, for $145 million in cash.

The sale proceeds are anticipated to enhance Identiv's financial standing, offering capital to support the future growth of its specialty IoT solutions business, both organically and through acquisitions.

The transaction is projected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.

