Identiv reports Q3 EPS (40c), consensus (25c)

Reports Q3 revenue $6.5M, consensus $5.95M. “The third quarter was transformative for Identiv (INVE), marked by the successful completion of our asset sale transaction,” said Identiv CEO Kirsten Newquist. “This has strengthened our cash position, providing resources to fund our future growth. With a clear vision for the direction of our business, our ‘Perform, Accelerate, and Transform’ strategy serves as the framework for executing that vision. The transition of production to Thailand continues to progress, and our new product development pipeline remains strong. We are confident that Identiv is well-positioned to leverage upcoming opportunities.”

