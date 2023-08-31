Identiv (INVE) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 11.86

The average one-year price target for Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) has been revised to 11.86 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.75% from the latest reported closing price of 8.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Identiv. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVE is 0.18%, an increase of 45.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 14,701K shares. The put/call ratio of INVE is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 2,884K shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,609K shares, representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 44.02% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 963K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing a decrease of 36.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 867K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 729K shares, representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 58.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 821K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVE by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Harbert Fund Advisors holds 786K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Identiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol 'INVE.'

