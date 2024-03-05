Identiv (INVE) Launches ScrambleFactor for Federal Government

Identiv INVE recently extended its high-security physical access control system portfolio by unveiling ScrambleFactor. The device uses three-factor security by integrating fingerprint biometrics and the LCD touchscreen keypad that allows users to enter PIN through both the scramble and standard methods. The device also offers contactless RFID operating at 13.56MHz and 125kHz. Furthermore, it allows contact-based verifications through CAC, PIV and TWIC.

The device is designed to pass all the rigorous standards set by the federal government. It complies with the government of the United States' FICAM PIV and CAK validations. ScrambleFactor comes with a customizable interface, compatibility across multiple devices and a compact size of 4.3-inch diagonal screen with viewing restrictors, which make it flexible enough to be installed anywhere.

The launch of the device will contribute to the growing specialty complex radio frequency-enabled Internet of Things category of INVE’s Identity business. Moreover, the company is benefiting from the Identity segment, which comprises products with applications across mobile accessory manufacturing, medical devices and supply-chain tracking.

Identiv, Inc. Price and Consensus

Identiv, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Identiv, Inc. Quote

The company has developed ScrambleFactor for the U.S. federal government. It is a new opportunity to expand INVE’s relations with the federal government. In the third quarter, its business with the federal government grew despite challenges from the authority’s budget confusion and ransomware attacks hitting one of Identiv’s largest federal integrators.

Identiv has been experiencing advantages from securing successful design contracts. Its technical proficiency, leadership, intellectual property, ongoing customer interactions and established reputation in the RFID segment make it stronger in today's security market.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Identiv carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of INVE have gained 22.7% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Arista Networks ANET and Dell Technologies DELL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have lost 4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by 4 cents northward to $1.71 per share in the past 30 days. Shares of ANET have rallied 101.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings per share has been revised downward by 5 cents to $1.35 in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have surged 211.7% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Identiv, Inc. (INVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackLine (BL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.