Identiv, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Identiv, Inc. (INVE):

Earnings: -$1.92 million in Q4 vs. $35 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $28.99 million in Q4 vs. $29.00 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $22 - $24

