Identiv, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Identiv, Inc. (INVE):

Earnings: -$0.34 million in Q3 vs. $0.22 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $31.85 million in Q3 vs. $31.00 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $29 - $31 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.