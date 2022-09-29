Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) insider upped their holding by 7.6% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Identiv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INVE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Identiv

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO, Principal Accounting Officer Justin Scarpulla for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$15.36 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$12.93. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Justin Scarpulla was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:INVE Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Identiv

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Identiv insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$7.1m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Identiv Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Identiv insiders bought more shares in the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

