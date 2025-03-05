Identiv, Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Identiv, Inc. (INVE) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$2.68 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$2.68 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$1.92 million, or -$0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 41.0% to $6.70 million from $11.35 million last year.

Identiv, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.68 Mln. vs. -$1.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Revenue: $6.70 Mln vs. $11.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.8 - $5.1 Mln

