Identiv, Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Identiv, Inc. (INVE) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$6.45 million, or -$0.27 per share. This compares with -$1.46 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 41.3% to $6.74 million from $11.48 million last year.

Identiv, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$6.45 Mln. vs. -$1.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.27 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.74 Mln vs. $11.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.8 - $6.1 Mln

