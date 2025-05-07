IDENTIV Earnings Results: $INVE Reports Quarterly Earnings

IDENTIV ($INVE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, beating estimates of -$0.24 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $5,270,000, beating estimates of $5,049,000 by $221,000.

IDENTIV Insider Trading Activity

IDENTIV insiders have traded $INVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN F. NEWQUIST (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 19,000 shares for an estimated $63,106

JUSTIN SCARPULLA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,565 shares for an estimated $20,998

IDENTIV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of IDENTIV stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IDENTIV Government Contracts

We have seen $1,781,030 of award payments to $INVE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.