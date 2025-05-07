IDENTIV Earnings Results: $INVE Reports Quarterly Earnings

IDENTIV ($INVE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, beating estimates of -$0.24 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $5,270,000, beating estimates of $5,049,000 by $221,000.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INVE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
IDENTIV Insider Trading Activity
IDENTIV insiders have traded $INVE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN F. NEWQUIST (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 19,000 shares for an estimated $63,106
- JUSTIN SCARPULLA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,565 shares for an estimated $20,998
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
IDENTIV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of IDENTIV stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARATHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 405,975 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,485,868
- PEAPOD LANE CAPITAL LLC added 307,790 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $981,850
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 162,248 shares (+183.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $593,827
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 95,112 shares (+623.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,109
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 93,522 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,335
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 85,628 shares (+94.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,398
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 85,020 shares (+56.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,173
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
IDENTIV Government Contracts
We have seen $1,781,030 of award payments to $INVE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FY24-30-A32-JSD VELOCITY PACS SSA IDENTIV: $445,023
- IDENTIV VELOCITY LICENSE AND MAINTENANCE: $390,466
- ENTERPRISE PHYSICAL ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEM (EPACS) IDENTIV SOFTWARE AND SYSTEM SUPPORT: $252,208
- VELOCITY SOFTWARE: $242,341
- PHYSICAL ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEM MODERNIZATION SUPPORT, ON & OFF-SITE VELOCITY/VELOCITY CERTIFICATE CHECKING ...: $147,932
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.