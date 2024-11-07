Identiv announces $10M stock buyback, proposes governance enhancements

Identiv (INVE) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $10 million of its common stock. The Company also announced its Board of Directors intends to propose changes to the Company’s corporate governance policies in advance of the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. Under the stock repurchase program, shares may be purchased through various means, including open market purchases, through privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The duration of the repurchase program is open-ended. The timing and amount of any repurchase of common stock will depend on a number of factors, including stock price, trading volume, and general market conditions, along with Identiv’s working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice. In addition, to better align with Identiv’s new strategic direction and the interests of its stockholders, the Board plans to recommend several updates to the Company’s corporate governance policies and procedures in advance of Identiv’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. The Board intends to recommend the following changes: Solicit stockholder approval to eliminate the Company’s classified Board structure; Consider the resignation of any director who does not receive a majority vote in uncontested elections. In addition, the Board has amended the Company’s stock incentive plan to eliminate the ability to reprice options. In conjunction with these proposals, the Board is actively recruiting director candidates with deep, complementary expertise to help guide Identiv through its business transition.

