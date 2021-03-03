US Markets
OKTA

Identity management firm Okta to buy Auth0 in $6.5 bln deal

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Identity management firm Okta Inc said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy identity platform Auth0 in an all-stock deal valued at about $6.5 billion.

Adds deal details, background

March 3 (Reuters) - Identity management firm Okta Inc OKTA.O said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy identity platform Auth0 in an all-stock deal valued at about $6.5 billion.

The deal will accelerate Okta's growth in the $55 billion identity market, the company said.

Okta's cloud-based offerings help verify and secure the identities of an organization's workforce or customers before they can access certain applications or websites.

Auth0 also helps manage identities of employees and customers across a broad range of applications.

The deal is expected to close during the quarter ending July 31, 2021.

Okta's shares were down 13% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OKTA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters