Identitii Ltd. Stock Surges Amid Investor Interest

November 11, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. has seen a surge in its stock price and trading volume, attributed to increased investor interest following a series of events including a non-deal roadshow and participation in the Singapore Fintech Festival. The company has confirmed that there is no undisclosed market information driving this activity, but recent developments related to a patent case with JP Morgan Chase may have sparked renewed investor enthusiasm.

