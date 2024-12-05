Identitii Ltd. Sees Voting Power Shift for Major Holder

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. has experienced a reduction in voting power for substantial holder Cameron Beavis, whose interest decreased from 37.13% to 28.83% due to a dilution from the issue of new shares. This change highlights the potential impact of share issuance on existing shareholders’ voting influence within the company.

