Identitii Ltd. Requests Trading Halt for Equity Raise

November 14, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. (ASX: ID8) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement about a proposed equity raise through a placement. This halt will remain in effect until the announcement is released or trading resumes on November 19, 2024. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates as this development may impact the company’s stock performance.

