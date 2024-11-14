Identitii Ltd. Requests Trading Halt for Equity Raise

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. (ASX: ID8) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement about a proposed equity raise through a placement. This halt will remain in effect until the announcement is released or trading resumes on November 19, 2024. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates as this development may impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:ID8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.