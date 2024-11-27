Identitii Ltd. Raises $1.8 Million for Growth Initiatives

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. (ASX:ID8) has successfully raised $1.8 million by issuing 112.5 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.016 each, as part of a recent placement to clients of SP Corporate Advisory. This funding move is part of Identitii’s ongoing efforts to enhance its platform, which aims to improve the security and efficiency of payment data sharing. The company’s innovative approach positions it well for future growth in the digital commerce landscape.

