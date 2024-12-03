News & Insights

Identitii Ltd. Director Increases Shareholdings

December 03, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. has announced a change in the director John Rayment’s interest in securities, with an acquisition of 1,470,588 fully paid ordinary shares. This transaction was part of a short-term bonus approved by shareholders, reflecting strategic moves within the company’s leadership. Investors may find this development intriguing as it signals potential future growth and commitment from the company’s leadership.

