Identitii Ltd. Director Increases Shareholdings

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.
Identitii Ltd. has announced a change in the director John Rayment’s interest in securities, with an acquisition of 1,470,588 fully paid ordinary shares. This transaction was part of a short-term bonus approved by shareholders, reflecting strategic moves within the company’s leadership. Investors may find this development intriguing as it signals potential future growth and commitment from the company’s leadership.
