Identitii Ltd. Director Increases Shareholding Substantially

December 03, 2024 — 02:20 am EST

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its Director, Simon Griffin, with an acquisition of 967,262 fully paid ordinary shares. This increase in shareholding was part of a remuneration arrangement approved by shareholders at the company’s 2024 AGM. As a result, Griffin now holds a total of 2,467,262 shares in the company.

