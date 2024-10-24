News & Insights

Identitii Ltd. Announces 2024 AGM and Key Resolutions

October 24, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Identitii Ltd. (AU:ID8) has released an update.

Identitii Limited, listed on the ASX as ID8, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 26, 2024, in Sydney. Key items on the agenda include the consideration of the annual financial report, a non-binding vote on the remuneration report, and the re-election of director Tim Phillipps. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the company’s 2024 Annual Report available on their website.

