Identillect Unveils Enhanced Email Security for Microsoft

Identillect Technologies is set to launch a redesigned Delivery Trust add-in for Microsoft products, enhancing email encryption with an intuitive interface and robust security features. The update promises improved scalability and efficiency through advanced technologies, ensuring seamless integration across Outlook platforms. Users can expect a unified solution that simplifies managing email security while maintaining top-level protection.

