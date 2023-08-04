Idemitsu Kosan (TYO:5019) Price Target Decreased by 7.05% to 3,479.48

The average one-year price target for Idemitsu Kosan (TYO:5019) has been revised to 3,479.48 / share. This is an decrease of 7.05% from the prior estimate of 3,743.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,949.20 to a high of 4,305.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.64% from the latest reported closing price of 2,983.00 / share.

Idemitsu Kosan Maintains 4.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Idemitsu Kosan. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5019 is 0.14%, a decrease of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 28,677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,085K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5019 by 14.99% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 2,924K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares, representing a decrease of 26.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5019 by 26.20% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 2,527K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5019 by 0.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,802K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5019 by 12.48% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 1,380K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5019 by 18.63% over the last quarter.

