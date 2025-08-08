Markets

Idemitsu Kosan Q1 Net Income Declines

August 08, 2025 — 03:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Idemitsu Kosan Co. reported that its first quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent was 5.24 billion yen, compared to 95.02 billion yen, last year. Net income per share was 4.28 yen compared to 69.24 yen. Net sales were 1.84 trillion yen, down 18.5% from prior year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: net income attributable to owners of the parent of 50.0 billion yen, net income per share of 40.83 yen, and net sales of 7.9 trillion yen.

