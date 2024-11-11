Idemitsu Kosan Co. Faces Declining Income Amid Sales Rise

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. reported a significant decrease in its operating and ordinary income for the first half of 2024, despite an 11.9% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. The company’s net income attributable to owners also fell sharply by 39.7%, as it navigates challenging market conditions. Investors remain concerned over the future financial performance as the company anticipates further declines in its full-year earnings.

For further insights into JP:5019 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.