Idemitsu Kosan Co. Faces Declining Income Amid Sales Rise

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.
Idemitsu Kosan Co. reported a significant decrease in its operating and ordinary income for the first half of 2024, despite an 11.9% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. The company’s net income attributable to owners also fell sharply by 39.7%, as it navigates challenging market conditions. Investors remain concerned over the future financial performance as the company anticipates further declines in its full-year earnings.
