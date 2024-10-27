News & Insights

Stocks

Idemitsu Kosan Advances All-Solid-State Battery Plans

October 27, 2024 — 10:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. is advancing its plans to commercialize all-solid-state batteries by starting the basic design of a large pilot facility for solid electrolytes, aiming for mass production by 2027-2028. The company collaborates with Toyota Motor Corporation to use these solid electrolytes in electric vehicles, promising faster charging times and enhanced battery life. This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing EV technology and establishing a resource-recycling society.

For further insights into JP:5019 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDKOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.