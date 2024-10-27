Idemitsu Kosan Advances All-Solid-State Battery Plans

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. is advancing its plans to commercialize all-solid-state batteries by starting the basic design of a large pilot facility for solid electrolytes, aiming for mass production by 2027-2028. The company collaborates with Toyota Motor Corporation to use these solid electrolytes in electric vehicles, promising faster charging times and enhanced battery life. This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing EV technology and establishing a resource-recycling society.

