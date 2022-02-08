Idemitsu has no plan now to provide financial aid to Nghi Son refinery -official

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T has no plan now to provide fresh financial support to Nghi Son refinery in Vietnam, which has cut its production to 80% of capacity due to a financial problem, its official said on Tuesday.

"The refinery is taking measures to bring back its run rate to normal levels," Yoshitaka Onuma, general manager of the finance department at Idemitsu, told an earnings news conference. But he declined to say when that will happen.

Idemitsu holds a 35.1% share of the refinery, which meets one-third of Vietnam's petroleum needs.

