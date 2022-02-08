Idemitsu has no plan for financial aid to Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan's No. 2 oil refiner, Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T, has no plan at the moment to give fresh financial aid to Vietnam's Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP), which has cut production to 80% of capacity due to a funding problem, an official said.

Vietnam's largest refinery avoided a lengthy shutdown last month after a major shareholder secured short-term funding following a disagreement between shareholders about financing for crude, having earlier cut its run rate.

"The refinery is taking measures to bring back its run rate to normal levels," Yoshitaka Onuma, a general manager at Idemitsu, told an earnings news conference on Tuesday, but declined to say when.

"Since the short-term funding issue has been solved, we have no plan to book an impairment loss on the refinery."

Idemitsu has a stake of 35.1% in the 200,000 barrel-per-day refinery, which meets a third of Vietnam's petroleum needs.

But the refinery's shareholders are in talks to improve its financial health as the funding is not ample, Onuma added.

Asked if Idemitsu would provide fresh financial support, Onuma said, "We don't have such a plan for now."

Kuwait Petroleum has a share of 35.1% in the refinery, while PetroVietnam holds 25.1% and Mitsui Chemicals 4183.T owns 4.7%.

NSRP has been struggling because of system trouble that delayed its 2018 launch while oil product margins slumped during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the loss has shrunk, as oil prices have soared since, Onuma said.

ROBUST PROFIT

Higher oil prices also boosted Idemitsu's net profit to 199.9 billion yen ($1.73 billion) for the period from April to December, versus a net loss of 7.5 billion yen a year earlier.

The jump of 84% in the average price of Dubai crude for the period from a year earlier brought a hefty appraisal gain on its inventories, while elevated energy prices bolstered profits from upstream oil and coal assets.

Indirect talks in Vienna are set to resume on Tuesday between Iran and the United States to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Talk of a possible pact has pushed down oil prices, with markets anticipating the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales could boost global supplies.

Idemitsu is not yet considering whether to resume oil imports from Iran, Onuma said.

($1=115.3300 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Clarence Fernandez)

