Idemitsu books $36 mln loss in Q1 on remittance fraud at Hong Kong unit
TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co 5019.T booked a special loss of 3.8 billion yen ($36 million) because of a remittance fraud at a Hong Kong unit in the April-June quarter, Yoshitaka Onuma, the general manager of the finance department, said on Thursday.
He declined to give details, saying authorities were investigating. ($1 = 105.6600 yen)
