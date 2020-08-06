Idemitsu books $36 mln loss in Q1 on remittance fraud at Hong Kong unit

Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co booked a special loss of 3.8 billion yen ($36 million) because of a remittance fraud at a Hong Kong unit in the April-June quarter, Yoshitaka Onuma, the general manager of the finance department, said on Thursday.

He declined to give details, saying authorities were investigating. ($1 = 105.6600 yen)

