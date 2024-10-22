News & Insights

Stocks

Idemitsu and Mitsubishi’s Push for Low-Carbon Ammonia

October 22, 2024 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.

Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsubishi Corporation are collaborating on a joint study to develop a robust supply chain for low-carbon ammonia, aiming to support decarbonization efforts across various industries. The companies plan to leverage existing facilities in Japan to supply over 1 million tons of ammonia annually by 2030, with a focus on making significant contributions to a carbon-neutral society.

For further insights into JP:5019 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDKOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.