Idemitsu and Mitsubishi’s Push for Low-Carbon Ammonia

Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsubishi Corporation are collaborating on a joint study to develop a robust supply chain for low-carbon ammonia, aiming to support decarbonization efforts across various industries. The companies plan to leverage existing facilities in Japan to supply over 1 million tons of ammonia annually by 2030, with a focus on making significant contributions to a carbon-neutral society.

