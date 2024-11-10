Idemitsu and Mitsubishi Partner for Sustainable Fuels

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical are collaborating to establish a supply system for e-methanol and biomethanol in Japan by March 2026, targeting marine fuel applications. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable fuels, reduce supply costs, and promote environmentally friendly energy solutions, aligning with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in shipping.

For further insights into JP:5019 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.