News & Insights

Stocks

Idemitsu and Mitsubishi Partner for Sustainable Fuels

November 10, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Idemitsu Kosan Co (JP:5019) has released an update.

Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical are collaborating to establish a supply system for e-methanol and biomethanol in Japan by March 2026, targeting marine fuel applications. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable fuels, reduce supply costs, and promote environmentally friendly energy solutions, aligning with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in shipping.

For further insights into JP:5019 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDKOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.