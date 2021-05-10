Markets
IDYA

IDEAYA's Dose Expansion In Phase 1/2 Study Of Combination Of Darovasertib And Crizotinib

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) announced dose expansion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study of the combination of its drug candidate darovasertib and Pfizer's crizotinib for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM).

This dose expansion study is based on the early clinical efficacy of tumor reduction in 2 of 2 evaluable MUM patients in a first cohort of the combination study. Also,oOne unconfirmed partial response in a 3rd-line patient, with a 54% tumor reduction was reported.

"We are encouraged to see the early deep partial response in the first cohort of the darovasertib and crizotinib combination. We look forward to the dose expansion phase and to continue dose exploration to clinically validate the preclinical combination hypothesis discovered by IDEAYA," said Dr. Marlana Orloff, Assistant Professor, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals.

The study, conducted by Ideaya, follows its expanded clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer, announced in September, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDYA PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular