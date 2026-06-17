IDEAYA's Board Of Directors Elect Hata As Chairman Of Board

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA), a clinical-stage oncology company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Yujiro S. Hata as Chairman of the Board by its Board of Directors.

Hata currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of IDEAYA's Board.

Terry Rosen has been appointed as the Lead Independent Director of IDEAYA's Board.

IDEAYA shares closed Tuesday at $30.57, up 1.12%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $30.50, down 0.23%.

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