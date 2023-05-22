IDEAYA: FDA Approves To Proceed With Evaluation Of IDE397 In Combination With AMG 193

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) announced the FDA has completed its review of the Amgen-sponsored Investigational New Drug application and concluded that the proposed clinical study may proceed to evaluate IDE397 in combination with AMG 193 in solid tumors having MTAP deletion. The Phase 1/2 trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and efficacy of IDE397 in combination with AMG 193.

Pursuant to the CTCSA, Amgen is the sponsor of the IDE397 and AMG 193 combination clinical trial and each of IDEAYA and Amgen will supply their respective compounds, IDE397 and AMG 193.

