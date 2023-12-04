IDEAYA To Evaluate IDE397 In Combination With Gilead's Trodelvy - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) has entered into a clinical study collaboration and supply agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IDE397, its investigational small molecule MAT2A inhibitor, in combination with Gilead's Trodelvy, a Trop-2 directed antibody-drug conjugate, in a Phase 1 trial for treatment of MTAP-Deletion Bladder Cancer. Gilead will provide drug supply to IDEAYA, which will be the sponsor of the Phase 1 combination trial.

IDE397 is a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor targeting methionine adenosyltransferase 2a, in patients having solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletion. IDEAYA is evaluating IDE397 in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

