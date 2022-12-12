IDEAYA Submits IND Application For Phase 1/2 Trial To Evaluate IDE161

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) has submitted an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for initiation of a phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate IDE161 for the treatment of patients having solid tumors with homologous recombination deficiency.

IDE161 is a potent, selective small-molecule inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase, a differentiated target in the same clinically validated pathway as poly polymerase. IDEAYA owns or controls all commercial rights in IDE161.

"The IND submission for IDE161 is a significant milestone for IDEAYA and reflects our unique platform capabilities in synthetic lethality for target and biomarker identification, and drug discovery," said Michael White, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.