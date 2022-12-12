Markets
IDYA

IDEAYA Submits IND Application For Phase 1/2 Trial To Evaluate IDE161

December 12, 2022 — 06:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) has submitted an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for initiation of a phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate IDE161 for the treatment of patients having solid tumors with homologous recombination deficiency.

IDE161 is a potent, selective small-molecule inhibitor of poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase, a differentiated target in the same clinically validated pathway as poly polymerase. IDEAYA owns or controls all commercial rights in IDE161.

"The IND submission for IDE161 is a significant milestone for IDEAYA and reflects our unique platform capabilities in synthetic lethality for target and biomarker identification, and drug discovery," said Michael White, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IDYA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.