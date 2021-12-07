Markets
IDEAYA Reports Encouraging Clinical Activity From Darovasertib And Crizotinib Phase 1/2 Trial

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) issued a clinical data update for the phase 1/2 trial evaluating darovasertib and crizotinib synthetic lethal combination in metastatic uveal melanoma patients. The preliminary interim data includes: 100% disease control rate; ad 31% overall response rate. The company said these data provide clinical proof-of-concept for the combination treatment.

IDEAYA noted that it had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $386 million as of September 30, 2021, which it believes will fund its planned operations into 2025.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences were up 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

