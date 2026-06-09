IDEAYA Prices $300 Mln Offering Of Stock And Warrants; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA), a clinical-stage oncology company, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5.56 million shares at an offering price of $27.00 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 5.56 million shares at an offering price of $26.9999 per pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to IDEAYA are expected to be approximately $300.0 million.

In addition, IDEAYA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.67 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 10, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen, UBS Investment Bank, and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

IDEAYA's lead investigational candidate is Darovasertib, an oral, selective protein kinase C inhibitor which is being evaluated to treat uveal melanoma, ocular cancer.

IDYA has traded between $20.50 and $39.28 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $31.48, up 11.28%.

In the overnight market, IDYA is down 4.83% to $29.96.

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